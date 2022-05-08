Police investigating 2 overnight homicides in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight Saturday that left two men dead.

Officers responded to the area of East 45th Street and East D Street at around 11:17 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Responding officers found shell casings in the roadway but did not locate any victims.

At around 12:21 a.m., staff at Tacoma General Hospital reported that a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who had been dropped off at the ER just before 11:30 p.m., had died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the hospital and determined that the victim was injured in the earlier reported shooting.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Then, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk and immediately started lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

Police say the victim is a 56-year-old man, and the shooting is also being investigated as a homicide.