Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Transit police noted that a preliminary investigation indicates the victims had not been struck by a train.
As of 6:30 a.m., Red Line service was suspended in both directions, according to the Quincy Police Department. Delays of up to two hours were expected.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Wollaston station as commuters waited to board shuttle buses that replaced train service between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations. The commuter rail also accommodated passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center, and JFK/UMass.
Transit police detectives and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are working to determine why the victims were on the tracks.
There were no additional details available.
Message boards inside Wollaston station. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/JaUsNx5hJw
— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 26, 2022
BREAKING: Transit police are confirming a man and woman were found dead on the Red Line track north of Wollaston station. Not struck by a train @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rF8sh4fx2y
— Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) September 26, 2022
🚨6:30am ALL train service that passes through #Quincy will be STOPPED for approx 2 hours due to police activity 🚨All media inquiries should be directed to @MBTATransitPD #matraffic pic.twitter.com/bRZ8pBjpUQ
— Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 26, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
