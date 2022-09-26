Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy

Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.

Transit police noted that a preliminary investigation indicates the victims had not been struck by a train.

As of 6:30 a.m., Red Line service was suspended in both directions, according to the Quincy Police Department. Delays of up to two hours were expected.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Wollaston station as commuters waited to board shuttle buses that replaced train service between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations. The commuter rail also accommodated passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center, and JFK/UMass.

Transit police detectives and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are working to determine why the victims were on the tracks.

There were no additional details available.

BREAKING: Transit police are confirming a man and woman were found dead on the Red Line track north of Wollaston station. Not struck by a train @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rF8sh4fx2y — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) September 26, 2022

🚨6:30am ALL train service that passes through #Quincy will be STOPPED for approx 2 hours due to police activity 🚨All media inquiries should be directed to @MBTATransitPD #matraffic pic.twitter.com/bRZ8pBjpUQ — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

