Police investigating after 2 people shot at Ocala apartment complex

The Ocala Police Department said two adults were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a news release, police responded to the Parkside Gardens Apartments around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said multiple shots were fired through a door, which hit a man and a woman.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: 5-year-old girl recovering after an accidental shooting in Deltona

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS.

You can send an anonymous tip at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.