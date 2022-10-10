Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston

Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

