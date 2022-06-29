Police investigating 2 shootings less than 5 miles apart in New Castle

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in New Castle.

Lawrence County 911 confirmed the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on Halco Drive, which is in the West Grant Street Housing Complex. One person was shot.

Then at 12:13 a.m., dispatchers said they received a call about another person shot on West Washington Street near the West Side Mini-Mart.

The shootings happened less than five miles from each other.

Channel 11 has reached out to New Castle police for more information, including the condition of the victims and if the two shootings are related or not.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

