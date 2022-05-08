Police investigating after 2 shot, 1 stabbed in Butler Co.

Officers are looking into what led up to two people being shot and one person being stabbed in Fairfield late Saturday night.

We called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office they told us crews were called to a shooting and stabbing at the Fraternal Order of Police building on Joe Nuxhall Way around 10:30 p.m.

>>Crews work to clean up thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid

Dispatch tells us two people have been taken to an area hospital.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.