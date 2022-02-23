Police investigating after 21-year-old fatally shot near downtown Durham

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near downtown Durham on Sunday afternoon.

Israel Njuguna, 21, was found shot multiple times at the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue, just down the street from the Durham Police Department, around 12:30 p.m., police said in a Wednesday news release.

Njuguna was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators are seeking more information about a 2015 or 2016 white Ford Fusion SE Titanium with dark tinted windows and a temporary 30-day paper license that was seen in the area of the shooting.

The car was occupied by at least three people, police said. The Police Department did not specify how or whether the car or its occupants were related to the shooting.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said. No charges have been filed.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police for more information and whether a suspect or motive has been identified.

Those with information have been asked to contact investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

It was the third fatal shooting last weekend.

A shooting at a Durham apartment complex on East Cornwallis Road early Saturday morning left two men dead and two injured.

Monday, police identified the two men who died as Elijah Hosea Everett, 25, and Aaron Michael Bailey, also 25.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in that shooting.