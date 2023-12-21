Police say they are investigating three dozen car break-ins that happened overnight Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said thieves broke into the cars on around four streets, leaving owners upset and frustrated.

Amy Shackleford said her car was parked on St. Leger Place in Evanston on Tuesday and she found it with the passenger side window busted on Wednesday.

She said she’s lived in the neighborhood for five years and never had issues.

“It’s really poor timing from a compassion perspective to hit people right from Christmas,” Shackleford said.

St. Leger Place, Dixmont Avenue, Fairfax Avenue and Hewitt Avenue were the streets hit by thieves.

Gojuan Spurling said he would have to pay over $500 to replace the window that was smashed on the car, but the emotional toll was worse.

“My son was killed August 22,” Spurling said. “Earlier this year, I’d actually got the car for him. And here they are just destroying it. It really hurts.”

Cincinnati police said the city is battling a national trend of car break-ins. Making investigations harder is the sporadic targeting of neighborhoods.

Police say they don’t have suspects in Tuesday’s break-ins but are working to curb cases. They asked residents to not leave valuables in cars, especially firearms and to lock their cars. If residents see anything suspicious, they should contact police.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigating 3 dozen car overnight break-ins on 4 streets