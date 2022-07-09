Police are investigating 3 homicides that occurred within about 10 hours over the weekend in Milwaukee

A 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were killed in Milwaukee Friday night in fatal shootings, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

The shootings occurred within 30 minutes of each other. Both victims were Milwaukee residents. The man died of his injuries at the scene of a 9 p.m. shooting in the 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue. The second shooting occurred about 9:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 44th Street. The woman also died of her injuries at the scene, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office early Saturday said in a tweet it had been called to the scene of a homicide of a man in the 10700 block of West Brown Deer Road. The post indicated that the office would perform autopsies on all three homicide victims on Monday.

According to Milwaukee Police data, the city as of Saturday has recorded 112 homicides in 2022, which is a 32% increase in comparison to the same date in 2021.

The city is on pace to set a new record total of homicides for the third consecutive year, continuing an alarming trend exacerbated by numerous factors including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee has tallied 429 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022, which is a slight increase over the 422 non-fatal shootings that had been recorded by the same date in 2021. However, the 2022 figure marks a 44% increase from non-fatal shootings in 2020.

A midyear crime review released by the Milwaukee Police Department this week showed gains made so far this year in several areas, with overall violent and property crime down 8%. Crash data, meanwhile, shows that citations for reckless driving — a chronic problem in the city — have decreased slightly since last year.

