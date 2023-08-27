Police investigating after 3 injured in LaGrange shooting

Three people were injured after a shooting in LaGrange, police say.

Around 10:12 p.m., on Saturday, LaGrange officers were called to the area of Grady Street and Laurel Ridge Avenue in regards to shots fired.

Ten minutes later officers said, the three victims, Brittany Ligon, Antwon Alford, and Lavontae Combest arrived at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

According to officials, Ligon and Combest sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Alford was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment but was listed as stable.

Deandre Person, Lamarcus Harris, Anthony Ferrell, were uninjured but sustained property damage during the incident, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

