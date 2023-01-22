Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue.

Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local hospitals.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or video relative to the incident should contact State Police, Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

