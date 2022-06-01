Police investigating 3 shooting incidents overnight in Middletown

Jun. 1—Middletown Division of Police is investigating three incidents of gunfire in the city Tuesday night and early this morning, one that injured a woman.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Curtis Street on a report of several gunshots, according to city officials. They found several apartments struck by gunfire. Officers searched the area and reported no injuries during this investigation.

Two hours later, officers were again sent to the 400 block of Curtis for a second call of shots fired at about 10:47 p.m. This time officers found a female struck in the neck by a bullet. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were investigating the second shooting on Curtis when they received a call of shots fired on in the 600 block 16th Avenue at about 12:57 a.m. The officers received additional information that a car crashed into a tree at 16th Avenue and South Verity Parkway with the occupants fleeing. One of the passengers was located and transported to the police station for questioning.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said detectives have not not determined if all three incidents are connected. The investigation is continuing with search warrants being executed, the chief said.

Anyone with any information about any of the shootings is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700, or contact Det. Becki French at 513-425-7742.