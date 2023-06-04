Police investigating 35 year old man shot in Lake City

Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot on Friday near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and Lake City Way Northeast.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

Police investigating a shooting near the intersection of NE 125 St/Lake City WY NE. One victim located with gunshot wounds. Suspect outstanding. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 3, 2023



