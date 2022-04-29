Police investigating 36-year-old New Bedford man’s early-morning homicide

NEW BEDFORD – A 36-year-old New Bedford man was shot to death early this morning in the area of 193 Weld St.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating the homicide, according to the DA’s office.

At 1:01 a.m. today, the ShotSpotter detection system alerted New Bedford Police to shots being fired in the area of 193 Weld St. When first responders arrived on scene, they located a male gunshot victim as the lone occupant of a Chrysler Sebring, according to the DA’s office. The victim, a 36-year-old New Bedford man, was determined deceased on scene by New Bedford paramedics.

A man is seen crossing County Street, across from 193 Weld Street in New Bedford where a homicide happened early this morning.

The victim cannot be publicly identified at this time since his next of kin has yet to be located and notified of the death.

