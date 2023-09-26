Police investigating 3rd attempted carjacking in Bloomfield over past month

Pittsburgh police are investigating the third attempted carjacking within a three-mile radius in the last month.

“That is kind of scary. And 8:30 at night is not that late,” Janet Grzegorczyk told Channel 11

She lives just feet away from where two men went up to another woman sitting in her car, along Morewood Avenue.

Police say the men tried to carjack the woman, but she drove off, and the two men chased after her.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I’ve been keeping many doors locked since it happened. Since I heard about it, like during the day when my daughter’s at work, I keep my door locked now,” she added.

Another woman was targeted three miles away the day before. Investigators say she was sitting in her parked car on Webster Avenue in the Hill District when two teens pulled out guns, pointed them at her, and forced her out of her car.

Hours later, police found the stolen car in McKeesport, and the teens were arrested.

“I was a little bit concerned when I heard this. I feel like even if you pay a lot of attention to, if it happens, you can’t really prevent it,” CMU student Sharon Zhang said.

Earlier this summer, there was a carjacking in Shadyside, where two men put a gun to another man’s head, and stole his car.

“The amount of violence and the thefts and stuff is really getting out of hand.”

We Pittsburgh Police if they believe any of these carjackings are connected, and a spokesperson told me there is no evidence at this point that links them together.

The spokesperson said that they will be adding more patrols to the area.

