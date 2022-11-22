Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma

Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma.

Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

On Monday morning, two men were shot and killed near South Hosmer Street and South 80th Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. about someone who looked hurt or dead.

Officers arrived to find two men who were dead. They were only described as being 35 to 45 years old.

A short time later, detectives arrested a suspect. The 28-year-old man was booked into jail for two counts of first-degree murder.

People living in the area said they have reached a breaking point.

“This is just a terrible place. It’s just terrible around here,” said one neighbor.

“The police don’t come over here unless it’s too late. It’s honestly horrible. I’ve called the police multiple times and they never have come,” said another neighbor.

“It has to stop. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to the people who should feel safe,” a third neighbor said.

The area where the double homicide occurred is one of the hotspots that Tacoma police have focused on and increased patrols to deter violent crime.

The police department said the two Monday morning deaths were the 38th and 39th homicides they have investigated this year, making the third homicide on Monday night the 40th.