Police are investigating a 41-year-old woman's death in a Franklin motel as a homicide

A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead at the Modern 41 Motel, 9375 S. 27th St. in Franklin on Jan. 5. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead in a motel room in Franklin early Friday.

Franklin Police Sgt. Jeremy Fadness confirmed “this is a homicide investigation.”

Police received a 911 call at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 5 that a woman was found lying on the floor in a motel room at the Modern 41 Motel, 9375 S. 27th St., according to authorities.

Fire and police personnel responded and found the woman dead, police said.

Authorities said there is no evidence of any public threat.

The Journal Sentinel has reached out to the motel for comment but has not heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on X @Redheadliner.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Woman, 41, found dead in Franklin, police investigating as a homicide