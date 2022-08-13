Police investigating after 5 hurt in 3 separate shootings across Seattle overnight

Seattle police are investigating after five people were injured in three separate shootings across the city late Friday night and early Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of South Orcas Street in the Hillman City neighborhood at 11:24 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a nearby alley.

Officers began first aid on the victims before Seattle Fire Department medics transported them to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The victims told police that the shooting happened around the corner from where they were found, and officers recovered shell casings there.

At 12:18 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in SoDo near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told police that a fight had broken out at a nearby bar, and the girl who was hit was one of many people who ran when they heard the shots.

SFD medics transported the girl to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found at least four cars that were damaged in the shooting and collected more than 80 handgun and rifle rounds. Twelve guns were also collected from private security guards at the bar to see if they were used in the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, a man arrived at Harborview with ballistic damage and a gunshot graze wound to the head. The man spoke with officers and gave up a gun he had in his car.

Later, at 3:17 a.m., police responded to reports that a man had been shot at Third Avenue South and South Main Street.

Arriving officers found a man with two gunshot wounds and immediately started first aid. SFD medics also responded and transported the man to Harborview in critical condition.

Police found ballistic evidence nearby, but did not find any witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

