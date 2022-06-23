Police investigating after 5-year-old child falls out third-floor window in Mission Hill home

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell out of a third-floor window in Mission Hill on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials confirmed Thursday morning the child is in stable condition.

Boston Police responded to Calumet Street just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a child who fell out of a window along with the screen and landed on a car

There is no other information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW