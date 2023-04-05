Police investigating after $500K of merchandise stolen from Apple store at Alderwood Mall

An investigation is underway after over 400 iPhones were stolen from the Apple store at the Alderwood Mall on Sunday night.

The burglary happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Upon arriving to work the next morning, Apple store employees discovered an entire wall of iPhones was gone.

According to police, approximately $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including about 436 iPhones and an unspecified amount of other Apple electronics.

The LPD is working with Alderwood Mall officials as they investigate this case.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident at this time.