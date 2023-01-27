Police investigating 6 homes burglaries from past two months in southwest Green Bay

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating six home burglaries reported over two months since early December on the southwest side.

The homes are in the Colburn, Marquette Park, and Olde Norwood neighborhoods, which are between West Mason Street and Lombardi Avenue.

Police say burglaries were reported the week of Dec. 4 in the 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive and the 1200 block of Ninth Street, the week of Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue and the 800 block of Nicolet Avenue and the week of Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue and the 800 block of Langlade Avenue.

Police say they have been going door-to-door with crime alert forms in these neighborhoods and conducting interviews with residents.

"We have multiple detectives on these cases, and we will investigate every lead that we get," said Lt. Jason Allen of the Green Bay Police Department.

Allen said anyone who knows something or captured "something suspicious" on home security cameras should pass tips on to police. "What you know could help us, help your neighbor, who may have been a victim," he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 920-448-3200 and reference the crime and neighborhood. You can submit anonymous tips through 920-432-STOP (7867), 432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Police investigating six burglaries in southwest Green Bay