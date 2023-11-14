Police investigating after 7-Eleven clerk shot during armed robbery in Merced

Authorities are investigating after a store clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Merced on Tuesday.

At about 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a call from a store clerk reporting he had been shot in the chest at a Merced 7-Eleven store at 2255 E. Gerard Ave., according to a Merced Police Department news release. Arriving officers located the man, who was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment and was last known to be in stable condition.

Police said surveillance footage from the store showed a man entering the store with a handgun and pointing the gun at the clerk while demanding money. When money was removed from the store’s register, the man shot the clerk once in the chest before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, according to authorities.

Police said based on the surveillance video, it appears the shooter worked with an accomplice who acted as lookout and remained outside the store. After obtaining information that the man had possibly fled to a nearby hotel, SWAT team members responded and searched multiple rooms. Police said nearby Golden Valley High School was placed on lockdown during the search. According to authorities, the suspected shooter was not located at the hotel and the lockdown at the school was lifted.

Authorities said they have not identified suspects in connection with the armed robbery and shooting, which remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Det. Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.