Police investigating after abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea

Police have launched an investigation after a pair of abandoned dogs were found tied to a fence in Chelsea early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Broadway at Crescent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. found the dogs in question, untied them from the fence, and brought them to police headquarters, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The dogs, both of whom appeared to be in good health, were fed and given water while an animal control officer tried to track down their owner.

Officials are now asking for help identifying the owner of the dogs as a review of city surveillance video is conducted.

Police noted that both dogs appear to be a pit bull breed.

“Should we locate anyone that we feel purposely abandoned these dogs subjecting them to potential harm, we will of course charge them accordingly,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone who recognizes the pups is urged to contact 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

