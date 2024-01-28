Police investigating afternoon shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to Sgt. Brandon Braughler with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the shooting took place around 2 p.m. near the corner of Filmore and Brookwood Streets in the city. Braughler tells abc27 that “several” people were shot and have been taken to the hospital. Police would not confirm how many people were involved or injured.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation and police consider this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.