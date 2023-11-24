Police investigating afternoon shooting in west Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:05 p.m., they received a call of a person shot at an apartment complex in west Atlanta.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who was shot at the Country Oaks Apartment complex at 320 Fairburn Road.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and police said he was alert, conscious and breathing.

“The victim was unable to provide responding officers with information regarding the reason for the shooting,” according to APD.

The Aggravated Assault Unit came to the scene to investigate the circumstances and the incident remains under investigation.

