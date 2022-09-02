Police investigating allegations of man in red truck offering rides to 2 boys in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating reports of a man approaching students and offering them a ride as they walked home from school.

An email sent out to parents by the Sioux Falls School District as a safety reminder Thursday afternoon said police had made the district aware of a call they received in northern Sioux Falls regarding an older man in a red truck asking two students if they wanted a ride after they got off the bus.

There was no physical attempt to harm the children. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the boys ran home and told their mother what happened, who then proceeded to call police.

The only description given of the vehicle was a red pickup truck with rust on the bottom, and the man was described as an older white man with white hair, Clemens said.

