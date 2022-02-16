Police investigating allegations surrounding one of Prince Charles's charities





British authorities said they have launched an investigation into allegations of a cash-for-honors scandal involving one of Prince Charles's charities, the Prince's Foundation, CNN reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, British police said they began their investigation after following claims that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."

A Sunday Times newspaper story published last September alleged that former Prince's Foundation chief executive Michael Fawcett helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz for an honorary CBE title, according to CNN.

An honorary CBE is one of the highest accolades that can be awarded to a non-Commonwealth citizen, usually awarded by Queen Elizabeth II to British citizens who have "made achievements in public life" and helped serve their British communities.

In an independent inquiry from the Prince's Foundation, findings concluded that Fawcett collaborated with so-called fixers over honors for a donor.

Fawcett, a right-hand man for Prince Charles for decades, recently resigned from his executive position last November, according to CNBC.

"The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information ... The assessment determined an investigation will commence," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Authorities also said they have reached out to the Prince's Foundation regarding their investigation and after examing documents provided by his foundation alongside existing information, police said its assessment "determined an investigation will commence."

In a statement, A Prince's Foundation spokesperson said "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation," saying it plans to cooperate with police investigations of the claims, CNN noted.