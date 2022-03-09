A Macomb police vehicle stands by a mural in this November 11, 2021 photo.

MACOMB — A report of a firearm discharge in the 400 block of N. Charles Street has developed into a homicide investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Macomb Police Department.

The sole suspect was apprehended within an hour of the incident as they attempted to flee the community. The suspect is in custody and does not present a danger to the community, the post read.

MPD said that numerous agencies were assisting with the investigation, including investigators from Galesburg and Monmouth police departments along with the McDonough County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and the Office of Public Safety at Western Illinois University.

A 3 p.m. press conference will be held today at the Macomb Police Department.

No details on the victim or the alleged perpetrator were made available at the time of this writing. This story will be updated as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Police investigating alleged homicide on N. Charles