Police investigating alleged homicide at Spring Valley apartment complex

Spring Valley police said it is investigating an alleged homicide after a body was found at a Spring Valley apartment complex Friday morning.

Police said a body was found at the Hillcrest Point Apartment complex early Friday morning at 149 Sneden Place West. The death was deemed a homicide and police say a suspect has been detained for questioning.

Police say an investigation is currently ongoing and the victim's identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

No other details of arrests, a motive for the killing or identification of the detainee were provided by police Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police investigating alleged homicide in Spring Valley NY