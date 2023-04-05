Police investigating alleged murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A in Rome
Rome police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that took place at a Chick-fil-A.
On Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m., Rome police arrived at the area near the Chick-fil-A on Shorter Ave.
Police said their initial investigation indicates that a man shot a woman and then shot himself, resulting in both of their deaths.
The identity of the man and woman remains unclear.
The incident happened on the restaurant’s property, according to police.
More information will be released at a later time, according to police.
