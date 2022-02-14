Police investigating alleged murder-suicide at Great Falls hotel

A man and a woman are dead following an alleged murder-suicide at a Great Falls hotel on Sunday, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Police responded to the hotel on the 800 block of River Drive South around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to an emergency phone call. Officers discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the emergency call originated from the hotel room where the incident occurred, GFPD said in its release.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to GFPD.

GFPD is not releasing the names of those involved as of Monday, and the department said it feels it was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a further threat to the community.

“At this time, police are seeking information from anyone having information regarding this incident,” GFPD said in its release. “If you believe you have information to contribute to this investigation, please call Detective Burrow at 406-781-8912, log on to www.p3tips.com, or send a private message to the Great Falls Police MT Police Department Facebook page.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: 2 dead following alleged murder-suicide at Great Falls hotel