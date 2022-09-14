Police investigating alleged sexual assault on cruise ship that docked in Boston

Massachusetts State Police launched an investigation after reports of a sexual assault onboard the Norwegian Breakaway Tuesday night. The cruise ship was docked at the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston.

Troopers along with FBI agents responded to the ship just after 7 p.m. and said the alleged assault took place while the ship was making way somewhere between Providence and Boston.

The suspect and victim are both employees of the ship, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

