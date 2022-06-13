Police investigating Anderson bank robbery

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Friday robbery of the Old National Bank in the 200 block of Scatterfield Road.

According to a press release, a man entered the building at 11:40 a.m. and passed a note to a bank employee demanding money.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank on foot in a westbound direction.

Officers established a perimeter and searched the area, but didn't locate the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

It's the first bank robbery in Anderson in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Prado with the police department at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.

