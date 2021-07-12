Police investigating Anderson shooting

Jul. 12—ANDERSON — No one was injured in a weekend shooting, but police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the incident.

Reports of multiple gunshots were reported in the 700 block of West Seventh Street around 3:41 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.

"Witnesses advised that they heard approximately six gunshots and observed a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, leaving the area," the press release states.

A vehicle parked in the area was damaged and APD plans to continue to monitor the area. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Saturday can call 765-648-6775 and talk with authorities at APD.

