Police investigating another deadly shooting in a Boston neighborhood

Boston Police are investigating another deadly act of violence after two people were shot in Dorchester on Tuesday night.

Officials responded to Wilrose Street just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of two males shot. Police say the responding officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is the third deadly shooting in Boston since Saturday.

32-year-old Diva Ayuso from Sharon was gunned down on Fermoy Heights Avenue in Dorchester Saturday night, resulting in her death.

Nearly two hours after that shooting, police responded to Tremont Street in Roxbury for a double shooting, where two men suffered from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, one was pronounced dead and the second is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police don’t have any suspects for either incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

