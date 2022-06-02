Police investigating another robbery at 7-Eleven store in southeast Merced

Police are investigating after money was stolen during a robbery at a 7-Eleven store during in Merced — at least the third robbery at that location in recent weeks.

At 12:43 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 2255 E. Gerard Ave. store, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the suspect, who was described as an adult male wearing a puffy navy blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said the suspect was observed leaving the scene on a dark colored BMX-style bicycle that had white wall tires.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Det. Ray Valadez at 209-388-7829 of by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

Authorities are looking for a person accused of robbing a Merced 7-Eleven store located on Gerard Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.