Police investigating another strong-arm robbery at Merced 7-Eleven store

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Merced — the second robbery at that location in less than a month.

At about 12:51 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 2255 East Gerard Ave. for a report of a strong arm robbery, according to Merced police Lt. Dan Dabney.

Police said a male subject reportedly demanded money from the store’s register. “A firearm may have been present but it’s still unknown,” Dabney said.

Authorities said the subject, who was wearing a gray hooded sweater and black pants, took an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the scene on a bicycle in the direction of Parsons Avenue.

According to Dabney, police will be following up with the business to obtain any available images and video surveillance. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to call Merced Police Department dispatch at 209-385-6912 and ask for Officer Moreno.