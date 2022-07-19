Police investigating apparent homicide in Everett

An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide in Everett.

Police responded to a Central Street home around 4:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive man. They found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Everett Police at 617-387-1217.

