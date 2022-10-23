Police investigating after apparent murder-suicide in Butler Co.

The Hamilton police are investigating a murder-suicide report of two people who were found dead Saturday morning.

Hamilton police Lt. Donald H. Taylor told our news partners at WCPO that officers responded to a report of two dead individuals at 676 Rockford Drive around 9:30 a.m.

At this time, investigations show the incident is an apparent murder and then suicide, Taylor said.

>>Butler Co. quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury; Prosecution plans for retrial

Further details about what led up to the apparent murder-suicide have not been given at this time.

The identities of those dead will not be released until their families have been notified.

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

We will update this story once we learn more.



