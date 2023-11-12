Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Southern View

The Sangamon County Sheriff's department and Southern View police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 3300 block of South Third Street.

According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, two men who lived in the home and were thought to be a couple suffered fatal gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Their names have not been released.

Campbell said Southern View police officers discovered the men during a welfare check at about 7 p.m. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon pronounced them dead an hour later.

Campbell confirmed that Southern View police were at the residence for a disturbance call late Friday. He said police were unable to locate the suspect in the disturbance. Campbell could not confirm the two found dead were the same people involved in the disturbance call.

Southern View President Mike Patsche said he was informed about the incident Saturday but he did not know the men.

Southern View Police Chief Roy Mackey referred all inquiries to Campbell.

Allmon said autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Southern View