Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School

Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school.

The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened.

Channel 2 Action News received video of the incident but is not showing it because of its sensitive nature.

The person who sent the video said a student was stabbed.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones said law enforcement sources told him a 10th grader stabbed another student.

The video shows a student pulling another by his head or hair. Then you see the student doing the pulling jerk away and run away.

There is blood on the floor.

Jones sent the video to the school district and asked about the student’s condition. So far he has not gotten a direct response from the district.

Clayton County Schools released a statement, saying:

“Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is aware of an incident that occurred at Morrow High School and the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating this incident. As student safety is the first priority, please be advised that this matter will be handled in alignment with the Clayton County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook as well as with judicial intervention as appropriate. Our district remains committed to ensuring all students are provided with a safe and conducive learning environment.”

