Police investigating armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Dayton

Jul. 23—An armed robbery was reported at an Advance Auto Parts store in Dayton Saturday morning.

A caller to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 9 a.m. when a man reportedly brandished a gun after stealing items from the store, which is located at 5737 N. Dixie Drive.

According to Sgt. Jared Donohoo, the suspect then reportedly fled in a white Ford F-150.

No additional details were available as of Saturday afternoon, and Donohoo said the incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.