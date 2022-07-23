Police investigating armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Dayton
Jul. 23—An armed robbery was reported at an Advance Auto Parts store in Dayton Saturday morning.
A caller to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 9 a.m. when a man reportedly brandished a gun after stealing items from the store, which is located at 5737 N. Dixie Drive.
According to Sgt. Jared Donohoo, the suspect then reportedly fled in a white Ford F-150.
No additional details were available as of Saturday afternoon, and Donohoo said the incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.