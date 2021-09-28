Police investigating armed robbery in Allendale

Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·1 min read

Sep. 27—The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place during a party on Saturday.

According to police, a 19-year-old Allendale man reported that he was hosting a small party in his apartment. During the gathering, the host encountered an unknown man in his bedroom. The man brandished a handgun and demanded the victim's wallet, car keys and house keys. The suspect then fled on foot.

The county's K-9 team was unable to track the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

