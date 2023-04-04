Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General in Springfield

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Springfield Tuesday.

Springfield Police dispatch confirmed the robbery took place at the Dollar General located in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue. The robbery was reported around 11:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> Man seriously injured after being hit by stolen vehicle in Dayton; 1 taken into custody

Dispatch said the suspect reportedly displayed a handgun. It was unknown if any money was taken from the store.

The suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.