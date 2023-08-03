Police investigating armed robbery of Dundee gas station

DUNDEE – Police from two counties are investigating an armed robbery of a gas station in Dundee that happened early Thursday.

Law enforcement officials in Washtenaw County believe the robbery may have been perpetrated by the same, unknown person who is suspected in nine other robberies in the Ann Arbor area.

Dundee police officers and Monroe County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a hold-up alarm at the BP gas station at 602 Tecumseh St. in Dundee, a news release from the Dundee Police Department said.

While police were responding to the location, Monroe County Central Dispatch told officers that telephone contact had been established with an employee and customer inside the store who confirmed that an armed robbery had just occurred, the release said.

Dundee Police Officer Geoff Amross arrived moments later and secured the scene and began an investigation. Sheriff's deputies assisted and also began searching the area.

It was reported that a woman employee and man customer were in the store when a man entered the store shortly before midnight and left quickly without making a purchase, the release said. A short time later, the same person returned and displayed a handgun, pointed it at the employee and demanded cash from the register.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over the cash. The suspect ordered the employee and customer to get on the floor as he fled the scene. The employee then activated the hold-up alarm.

The suspect wore a surgical mask, but was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch, Black man with a slim build, possibly in his 30s, police said. It is believed the suspect left the scene in a white cargo van in an unknown direction.

The Ann Arbor Police Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office told Dundee police that they believe the unknown suspect is also connected to nine robberies in the Ann Arbor area.

Security surveillance video is being reviewed to find images of the suspect and vehicle and will be shared as they become available, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation in conjunction with Washtenaw County agencies.

