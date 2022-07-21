Police investigating armed robbery at Huber Heights Family Dollar location

A K-9 officer was requested to help police search for suspects after an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in Huber Heights Thursday afternoon, according to initial reports.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar at 5958 Old Troy Pike around 4 p.m. after the robbery was reported, police scanner traffic indicates.

A Huber Heights police spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 the department is investigating an armed robbery and are searching for two men who are considered suspects.

An initial police investigation found the two robbers entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and took cash from the registers, the police spokesperson said. Both robbers ran from the scene and the search for the suspect was continuing.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.



