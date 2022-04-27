Police investigating armed robbery at Leonard's Bakery truck in Kaneohe

Apr. 27—Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery at the Leonard's Bakery Malasada Mobile truck in Kaneohe Sunday.

The robbery took place at the truck parked at the Windward Mall Shopping Center parking lot at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway as two employees were closing at about 7 :15 p.m., according to the manager.

The manager said two masked suspects broke a window and entered the wagon. One of the suspects wielded a handgun and the pair took money from the wagon and one of the employee's purse, he added.

Footage from a surveillance video show two suspects entering the malasada wagon and one of them pointing a gun.

The manager said the employees were not injured but are shaken up from the robbery.

The suspects are described to be approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches. The suspect armed with the gun had a muscular build and was wearing dark-colored pants, long-sleeve sweater and a black baseball cap at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was clad in pants and a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.