Sep. 12—Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Middletown gas station early Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m., a person walked into the Speedway on Jackson Lane, displayed a gun and demanded money, then fled.

The suspect was covered "from head to toe" with clothing, so there is not much of a description, said Chief David Birk.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and seeking surveillance video in the store and the area.