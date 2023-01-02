Police investigating armed robbery at Monroeville Eat’n Park

An armed robbery was reported at the Eat’n Park in Monroeville.

According to a statement from Eat’n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara, the armed robbery happened Monday morning. Monroeville police said they were called to the restaurant at 7:30 a.m.

Police said the Eat’n Park manager was robbed in the kitchen/office area at gunpoint. The suspect entered through the front door.

Police also said the suspect stole the manager’s car keys and drove off in his car.

Caprara said no one was hurt during the robbery and the restaurant is still open to the public.

According to police, the stolen car was found at around 2 p.m. in Monroeville and was processed for fingerprints.

The suspect is described as a short black male dressed in all black with a black face mask, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Monroeville Police at (412) 856-1111.

Monroeville police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023 Actor Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow VIDEO:29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts