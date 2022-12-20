Police investigating armed robbery of a Wilmington business on Carolina Beach Road

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Wilmington during which they say a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a news release from Brandon Shope, communications specialist with the Wilmington Police Department, on Monday, Dec. 19, officers were called to the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road "in reference to an armed robbery of a business."

That's the location of the Han-Dee Hugo's convenience store and gas station, near where Carolina Beach Road, South Third Street, South Front Street and Burnette Boulevard all intersect.

According to the release, after taking some money, a male suspect fled on foot on Carolina Beach Road south toward South Carolina Avenue. The release describes the suspect as a male in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 7 inches and "wearing a black pullover face mask, black hoodie and black and white shoes."

The WPD asks that anyone with information about the incident call 910-343-3609, or text a tip using the anonymous Tip411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Police investigating armed robbery of a Wilmington NC business